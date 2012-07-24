Stores Should Probably Stop Selling These Penn State Signs Right Now

Photo: From Cody Rohrig on Twitter

We’re sure that there’s quite a bit of sports merchandise that, in context, is either offensive, or fodder to brutalize Penn State and its football program.Cody Rohrig saw this one at a shop in Myrtle Beach, SC, and he tweeted it out. “How is this still being sold?” he asks.



Indeed.

Considering the context, stores should probably stay away from selling this sign, and anything like it.

On Penn State’s side, it’s a reminder that it has to be careful with merchandising going forward. Anything, and everything, will be used against them as they try to rebuild their program and their reputation.

NOW SEE: A Perfect Photo Of Horrified Penn State Students Watching The NCAA Torch Their Football Team >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.