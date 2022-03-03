Publix, Kroger, and other US chains have taken Russian vodka off the shelves after the country invaded Ukraine— see the full list

“The independent retailers we work with are not pulling Russian-labeled vodka,” a Bevz spokesperson told Insider. “Because Smirnoff is not made in Russia. Russian Standard is not made in Russia. Stolichnaya is not made in Russia. All of these are bottled here in the United States.”
But the latest push from several large retailers and states like Ohio, New Hampshire, and Texas highlights a growing backlash in the US against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
“Kroger is taking action to show our support and solidarity with Ukraine,” a Kroger spokesperson told Insider. Over the weekend, we removed Russian-produced vodka from our shelves.” The grocery store is also donating “emergency food assistance to support refugees.”
“Publix stands with the people of Ukraine,” a Publix spokesperson told Insider. “To show our support, we have decided to remove Russian-made vodka brands from our shelves.”
“Target does not source any products from Russia,” a Target spokesperson told Insider.
News reports indicate that Midwestern grocery store chain Hy-Vee has yanked Russian vodka from its shelves.
Drizly, an alcohol delivery service and marketplace, does not have its own inventory. Still, a company spokesperson told Insider that the company is “supporting” partners “who are pulling products of Russian origin, and are taking steps on the platform to minimize access to these brands, such as pulling Russian-origin filters and pages.” The spokesperson added that, “Drizly stands in solidarity with Ukraine during these incredibly difficult times.”
“Food Lion is no longer sourcing Russian vodka,” a Food Lion spokesperson told Insider.
A Walmart spokesperson declined to comment about the boycott against Russian vodka. Walmart stocks a single product pertaining to Russian vodka, but the item is only available in 2% of the company’s stores.
Costco management declined to comment on the company’s position on the vodka boycott.
A spokesperson for Minibar Delivery, an online alcohol delivery service, also declined to comment.