Publix, Kroger, and other US chains have taken Russian vodka off the shelves after the country invaded Ukraine— see the full list

Vodka has undergone scrutiny since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Getty Images

Some retail brands are tossing Russian vodka in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Only a tiny percentage of vodka consumed in the US actually comes from Russia.

Still, brands like Kroger and Publix have removed vodka products in response to the conflict.

Retail brands are taking steps to eliminate some vodka products from stores in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Vodka is closely associated with Russia in US culture, despite the fact that very little vodka consumed in the US actually comes from Russia. With that in mind, many liquor stores are declining to participate in ousting Russian-sounding brands from their stores.

“The independent retailers we work with are not pulling Russian-labeled vodka,” a Bevz spokesperson told Insider. “Because Smirnoff is not made in Russia. Russian Standard is not made in Russia. Stolichnaya is not made in Russia. All of these are bottled here in the United States.”

But the latest push from several large retailers and states like Ohio, New Hampshire, and Texas highlights a growing backlash in the US against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“Kroger is taking action to show our support and solidarity with Ukraine,” a Kroger spokesperson told Insider. Over the weekend, we removed Russian-produced vodka from our shelves.” The grocery store is also donating “emergency food assistance to support refugees.” Kroger will donate food to refugees displaced in the invasion of Ukraine. Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images “Publix stands with the people of Ukraine,” a Publix spokesperson told Insider. “To show our support, we have decided to remove Russian-made vodka brands from our shelves.” Publix will boycott Russian vodka. Joe Raedle/Getty Images “Target does not source any products from Russia,” a Target spokesperson told Insider. Target does not sell any Russian products. Michael Siluk/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images News reports indicate that Midwestern grocery store chain Hy-Vee has yanked Russian vodka from its shelves. Shoppers have snapped pictures of signs saying that Hy-Vee stores will no longer sell Russian vodka. Al Drago/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images Source: Des Moines Register Drizly, an alcohol delivery service and marketplace, does not have its own inventory. Still, a company spokesperson told Insider that the company is “supporting” partners “who are pulling products of Russian origin, and are taking steps on the platform to minimize access to these brands, such as pulling Russian-origin filters and pages.” The spokesperson added that, “Drizly stands in solidarity with Ukraine during these incredibly difficult times.” Drizly is an e-commerce site that allows people to buy alcohol from local liquor stores. Gabe Souza/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images “Food Lion is no longer sourcing Russian vodka,” a Food Lion spokesperson told Insider. Food Lion has eliminated Russian vodka from its stores. Rachel Askinasi/Insider A Walmart spokesperson declined to comment about the boycott against Russian vodka. Walmart stocks a single product pertaining to Russian vodka, but the item is only available in 2% of the company’s stores. Customers enter a Walmart store on November 16, 2021 in American Canyon, California. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Costco management declined to comment on the company’s position on the vodka boycott. A man stands near the alcohol section of a Costco in China. Yang Haishi/VCG via Getty Images A spokesperson for Minibar Delivery, an online alcohol delivery service, also declined to comment. A rows of empty vodka bottles sit on a shelf. Getty Images