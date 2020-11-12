Retailers like Walmart and Target will be closed on Thanksgiving this year but some stores are still opening for the holiday. Here's the list.

SbytovaMN/Getty Images

More stores than usual are closed on Thanksgiving this year, and Black Friday isn’t starting Thursday night.

Most of the stores open are grocery stores.

Retailers like Walmart that are historically open on Thanksgiving will be closed this year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Black Friday shopping won’t start on Thanksgiving this year. Fewer stores will be open on November 26 this year than on previous Thanksgivings, reversing the trend of earlier and earlier opening.

Many retailers are instead spreading sales across several days, remaining closed on Thanksgiving. Walmart, Target, and Best Buy were some of the first to announce a plan that spread out Black Friday deals, with no Thanksgiving hours.

Most stores that have confirmed Thanksgiving hours are grocery stores, a good backup plan in case of forgotten ingredients. Open stores will have reduced hours and some vary by location, so it’s a good idea to call first.

Here are stores that have announced Thanksgiving hours so far.

Wegmans

Courtesy of Wegmans Wegmans.

Wegmans stores will be open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, except in Massachusetts.

Whole Foods

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Whole Foods.

Whole Foods says many of its stores will be open on Thanksgiving with modified hours. Customers should look up their specific store.

CVS

Noam Galai/Getty Images CVS.

Some CVS locations will be open, although pharmacy and Minute Clinic hours might vary.

Big Lots

Áine Cain / Business Insider Big Lots.

Big Lots will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meijer

Áine Cain / Business Insider

Most Meijer stores are open 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. every day except for Christmas.

Hy-Vee

AP/Nati Harnik

Midwestern grocery chain Hy-Vee will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

H-E-B

Reuters H-E-B.

H-E-B will be open from 6 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.