Here are the stores that will stay open during the holidays

‘Tis the season for frenzied, last-minute shopping trips! Here’s an alphabetical list of retailers that will be open for business on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or both.

One important note: Hours may vary at specific locations, so it’s still best to call your local store before you make the trek.

Happy last-minute shopping!

7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24 hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Albertsons: Stores close between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Christmas Eve. Some locations are open on Christmas Day; call 877-276-9637 to ask about your local store.

Aldi: Most stores are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day. Some locations may have alternative hours; call your local store to find out.

BJ’s Wholesale: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Costco: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

CVS: Most 24-hour stores will remain open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Kmart: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve (select stores will remain open until 2 a.m.). Closed Christmas Day.

Publix: Stores close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Safeway: Stores close between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Christmas Eve. Some locations are open on Christmas Day; call 877-276-9637 to ask about your local store.

Sam’s Club: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Sheetz: Open 24 hours, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Stop and Shop: Stores close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Target: Most stores will stay open until 10 or 11 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Walgreens: All 24-hour stores will stay open 24 hours both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Most other stores will be open until midnight Christmas Eve and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Day.

Walmart: Stores close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve (that’s two hours earlier than in previous years). Closed Christmas Day.

Wegmans: Stores close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

