These stores are refusing to open their doors to Black Friday shoppers on Thanksgiving

Retailers have been cashing in on “Black Friday” sales for years, but lately they have been rolling back those sales earlier and earlier until they happen on Thanksgiving evening.

This year, stores like Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, Walmart, and Best Buy all plan to open their stores on Thanksgiving Day, a controversial move that receives yearly backlash from consumers and workers alike who believe people should have time to spend with their families.

Compiled with the help of the website Best Black Friday, keep reading to find out which chain stores will not be open on Thanksgiving.

Here are the stores that Tech Insider has confirmed will be closed this year:

And here are the stores that Tech Insider has not confirmed will be closed, but were closed in previous years:

We will continue to update this list.

NOW WATCH: Best Buy is using a robot that could change the way we shop forever



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.