Storehouse, The Beautiful Storytelling App For IPad, Just Got Better

Storehouse is an iPad app designed for creating and sharing visual stories, and its new update makes browsing the app’s beautiful stories even easier with some top-notch curated content.

The most striking feature of Storehouse is its sleek design and unwavering focus on utilising the full real estate of the iPad’s screen and its potential as a new media storytelling tool.

Simply put, Storehouse is a stunning reminder of how compelling stories based on photos and videos can be.

The app’s design pedigree makes sense: Storehouse was created by developer Timothy Donnelly and Mark Kawano, Apple’s former design lead for iPhoto.

So what’s Storehouse like to use? The best way to approach the app is with an attitude of curiosity.

It’s fun to just swipe through photo tours of interesting places, and that’s where Storehouse’s new update helps. The new redesign focuses the experience into sections called “Home,” “Explore,” and “Story of the Day.”

The “Explore” section is a nice way to browse, but the best way to jump into Storehouse is by checking out the curated content. The curated “Story of the Day” section features a collection of stories that showcase compelling narratives or interesting uses of the app’s digital medium.

When you find a story that looks intriguing, you just lightly touch the title photo and you’re in. Each Storehouse can be formatted for the type of media inside. You can resize photos, blend in some videos, or insert traditional text columns. With all of these tools, it’s no surprise why Storehouse has managed to attract many professional photographers, fashion designers and filmmakers, according to the company.

There’s a lot of flexibility with the digital medium, so creating your own story isn’t hard at all. Storehouse has an option to import photos from Instagram, Dropbox, or your iPad’s photo library.

The resizable template looks something like this when you begin.

If you follow the basic template, you can set up a header photo, overlay a title to your story, and then resize the photos below in a grid. As you browse a story, any of the pictures or videos can be enlarged with a tap.

The best stories we’ve seen center around huge, colourful photos that tell a story, but the ability to include text also helps ground many of the stories so it doesn’t feel like a photo news feed. In a world where the phone in your pocket is capable of capturing increasingly clear photos, apps like Storehouse are a nice jumping-off point for photographers old and new. It’s an easy platform to demonstrate the cohesion between photos and experiences, and more importantly, the stories behind them.

Storehouse recently won an Apple Design Award for its app. You can download the newly designed Storehouse here.

