This Startup Claims It Can Fully Charge Your Phone In 30 Seconds

In those annoying circumstances when you’re only near an outlet for a few minutes, it’s nearly impossible to supply your smartphone with a decent charge.

One Israel-based startup, however, hopes to change that.

StoreDot Ltd. just unveiled a prototype smartphone charger that claims it can boost your device’s battery back up to 100 per cent in less than a minute, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The prototype charger is only compatible with the Galaxy S4, but the Tel Aviv-based company says it will make chargers for other phones as well.

The charger is currently the size of a laptop charger, although the final produt will be much slimmer, according to The Wall Street Journal’s report.

It will cost twice as much as a standard smartphone charger, which could land in the $US30 price range.

StoreDot super chargers a Galaxy S4 in its demo video showcasing the technology. The Galaxy S4’s battery level is at 27 per cent when the video starts.

StoreDot plugs the smartphone into its speed charger at 20 seconds into the video, and sure enough the battery jumps to 100 per cent by the time the video hits the 50-second mark.

The company, which originated from Tel Aviv University’s nanotechnology department, develops biological semiconductors. This is the tech that is used in StoreDot’s super charger.

Don’t count on speed charging your Galaxy S4 anytime soon, however. Commercial production isn’t expected to begin until 2016.

