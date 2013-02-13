'Storage Wars' Star Reportedly Commits Suicide After Drug Arrest

Photo: YouTube screencap

“Storage Wars” star Mark Balelo was found dead Monday of apparent suicide from carbon monoxide poisoning. TMZ reports Balelo was found dead in his car that was left running in the garage of his California auction house today.



The 40-year-old, was arrested Saturday for suspected methamphetamine possession and had a court date later this month, according to RadarOnline.

Balelo has been in and out of jail since pleading guilty to a felony charge for the sale or transport of a controlled substance in 2009 and a subsequent probation violation in 2011.

Fans of the hit A&E show may be more familiar with Balelo for appearing on a handful of episodes between 2011 and 2012 where he earned the nickname “Rico Suave.”

One of his most popular appearances was when he thought he found the first Nintendo gaming system in a storage unit.

Balelo was the owner of Balelo Inc., a wholesale liquidator and distributor.

An autopsy will be performed today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.