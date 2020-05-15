I've stopped drinking alcohol during the pandemic and it's helped me feel more centered and in control during this period of isolation

Zoe Ettinger I’ve enjoyed the switch from wine to water.

When social distancing began in New York City, I was drinking fairly regularly. It helped me relax after a stressful day, which had become nearly every day.

However, I soon realised that I wasn’t just drinking to relax, I was also using alcohol to cope with feelings of isolation, loneliness, and anxiety.

Three weeks ago, I decided to give alcohol the boot. It’s been an entirely positive experience, and the benefits have been both expected and unexpected.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, I was a social drinker, only really having one when I was with friends at bars or our apartments. However, when it suddenly hit that I wasn’t going to be able to see any of them for quite some time, I didn’t want to miss out on the drinks that I enjoyed.

I’ve been living alone in New York City for the majority of the city’s lockdown. I understand that many others are going through the same thing, but not having someone to talk to about it in person, or hug, can start to take its toll.

That’s why having a drink, something I used to do socially, felt like I was holding on to a sense of normalcy when everything felt so uncertain.

Zoe Ettinger Having a drink with friends before the pandemic.

Drinking regularly started to become a coping mechanism, but it was making me feel tired and groggy

I realised after a few weeks that I was drinking more than usual, more than I even did socially, and it started to worry me.

I was using alcohol to deal with my feelings of anxiety and loneliness, something I had never done before. Additionally, I was spending quite a bit of money, and right now, I’m trying to focus on saving rather than spending.

So I decided to stop drinking altogether, both for my health and bank account.

Zoe Ettinger Getting rid of the alcohol.

I stopped drinking close to three weeks ago now, and I can tell there have been some serious benefits, some of which I expected, like saving money and feeling less tired throughout the day.

However, there have also been benefits I didn’t expect. I am sleeping a lot better – I had been waking up throughout the night previously, and now I’ve been able to rest soundly until morning.

I’ve also found that I’m better able to deal with obstacles that I’ve faced, as my decision-making skills seem sharper.

I thought it would be difficult to cut out alcohol, but I found it surprisingly easy

Overall, I haven’t missed drinking. There was the odd night here or there where I thought I would really love a glass of wine, but sticking with my goal has given me a sense of accomplishment.

I don’t think I’ll stop drinking forever – I’m still really looking forward to that first drink I can have with friends once this period of isolation ends, but I will stick with it while at home.

At a time like this, I need to feel as centered and focused as possible, and cutting out alcohol has helped me do that.

