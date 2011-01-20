Anderson Cooper Tells Dr. Laura: STOP WHINING

On the “Today” show Tuesday morning, Dr. Laura essentially accused CNN of helping getting her fired in August over her infamous radio segment where she used the n-word 11 times.



Schlessinger told Matt Lauer, “CNN decided to have a field day on it and go, you know, 48 straight hours on it, misrepresenting me.”

Anderson Cooper responded last night by consigning her to the “RidicuList” and adding

“I am kind of getting tired of people in the public …I know Dr. Laura believes she’s incredibly important, but there was also flooding in Pakistan….But you don’t need to make stuff up. It just makes you look bad,”

Cooper concluded: “We asked for your side of the story, and now we are politely asking you to take responsibility for the mess that you made. Take your own advice and stop whining.”

Video below.



