Stop Whining About High Gas Prices: It's More Affordable Now Than In 1960s

Indur Gorklany and Jerry Taylor of the L.A. Times are sick of hearing you cry about high gas prices. They argue that, contrary to popular perception, gas is more affordable now than it was in the 1960’s.



Gorklany and Taylor come up with something called the gasoline affordability index by comparing real disposable income to real gas prices. By this measure, gas prices are cheap:

After studying the average yearly price of gasoline from 1949 to 2007, and assigning the number “1” to the ratio in 1960, we found today’s prices comparable to what they were in 1960 (1.35 today to 1.00 in 1960, with a high of 3.32 in 1998). The higher the gasoline affordability index figure, the lower the price of gasoline relative to disposable income.

In other words, real wage growth has outpaced real increases in crude prices. Not that that will make you any less upset that the price of a commodity you depend on every day has increased 400% in real terms over the last decade.

