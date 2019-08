WhatsApp hasn’t updated its Terms of Service in four years, but the latest changes are making users of the app a little uneasy. Your info is now being shared with Facebook for a number of reasons, including showing you more relevant ads. But if this makes you uncomfortable, there’s an easy way to opt out. Here’s how.

