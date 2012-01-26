Stop What You're Doing, And Go See What Google Thinks It Knows About You

Want to know what Google thinks of you?



Log in to your Google account and click on this link see all the demographic information Google has inferred about you based on your web-surfing habits. (Via Casey Johnston at Ars Technica)

How good is it at guessing?

Well, it thinks I’m 35-44. I’m actually 31. It also thinks I like golf and American football. That’s totally correct.

Here’s a screen cap on Google’s data on me:

Photo: Screenshot

