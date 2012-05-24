Stop What You Are Doing And Try To Tweet 'Get Better'

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

If you try to tweet the phrase “get better,” it won’t show up on your timeline. It actually looks like it won’t show up in anyone’s timelines.



It just disappears into the ether.

There’s a good explanation on StackExchange: Twitter interprets this as a command for text messaging.

When you send a text message that says “get username,” you’ll get the latest update from that user name.

Technology!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.