Stop What You Are Doing And Go Play Cut The Rope In Your Web Browser

Microsoft has ported Cut The Rope, the fifth most popular paid iPhone game, to a web-based browser game.



The whole thing is covered with Internet Explorer branding, including a back story about how the game was ported from Objective-C (Apple’s programming language for the iPhone) to JavaScript and HTML5, the programming languages that run the game as a web app.

It’s smooth and you can even play it in Chrome and other browsers outside of Internet Explorer. We’re not sure if this will actually get anyone to download Internet Explorer, which is losing a lot of ground to Firefox and Google’s Chrome browser.

