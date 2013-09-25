If You Love Twitter Hashtags, Jimmy Fallon And Justin Timberlake Will Show You How Very Wrong You Are

There’s almost no reason to use hashtags. If you use those ugly thought-tagging pound signs in your tweets, cut it out. You should probably have more #faith in people to understand your #subtext. #lifeadvice

Here’s a video with Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake that demonstrates how you come across when you get overzealous with your hashtag usage. It’s not flattering, but it’s funny.

