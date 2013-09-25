If You Love Twitter Hashtags, Jimmy Fallon And Justin Timberlake Will Show You How Very Wrong You Are

Dylan Love

There’s almost no reason to use hashtags. If you use those ugly thought-tagging pound signs in your tweets, cut it out. You should probably have more #faith in people to understand your #subtext. #lifeadvice

Here’s a video with Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake that demonstrates how you come across when you get overzealous with your hashtag usage. It’s not flattering, but it’s funny.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.