We need to face facts: WebOS is dead. Barring the unwavering support of the enthusiast community, the former mobile OS will never become a commercial product and, LG investment or no, the possibility of WebOS surviving a sale is nil.



WebOS is no more, has ceased to be, is bereft of life, and it rests in peace. It is an ex-OS.

