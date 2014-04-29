A Mob Of Protestors Allegedly Detained A Bunch Of Uber Cars In Seattle

A mob of people, dubbed The Counterforce, allegedly ran through the streets of Seattle on Saturday night, chasing down Uber cars and detaining them in traffic.

This is prompted by the assumption, according to the site, that Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is a “sociopath” and that his company is destabilizing and undermining African immigrant communities in Seattle.

“Dozens of cab owners are currently threatened by the unrestrained expansion of Uber, and if the company is allowed to discard any regulation, multiple families will lose a significant portion of their monthly incomes when Uber overtakes the smaller taxi services,” the manifesto reads. “In the cannibalistic utopia of the free market capitalists, this is the normal way of things. In their world, everyone must live on their knees so that the Uber Men may be great.”

Earlier this month, a group of Seattle residents blocked Microsoft buses in protest of gentrification and corporate buses.

“We haven’t even started messing with Uber,” the site reads. “Stay tuned.”

Read the full manifesto here.

Business Insider has reached out to Uber and will update this story if we hear back.

