The Easiest Way To Stop Teens From Texting And Driving

There may be a way to stop your teen from texting and driving before it ever starts, and it does not involve throwing out their cell phone.



According to ABC’s Sacramento affiliate (via The Truth About Cars), buying a first car with a manual transmission could be the perfect way to keep kids from texting while behind the wheel.

Driving a car with a manual gearbox requires a higher level of concentration than one with an automatic, and on slower roads both hands are frequently far too busy to pick up a cell phone.

While a manual may help stop texting and driving, it is also a disappearing skill. Knowing how to drive a stick shift makes drivers more aware and attached to the driving experience.

Check out the full report here (via News10):



