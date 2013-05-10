Inside The Big Charity Party On The Intrepid Last Night Hosted By Wall Streeters

Hundreds of people from the Wall Street community gathered with military veterans and active duty service members last night on board the Intrepid on the Hudson River for a fundraiser to help stop soldier suicide.
The “A Night For Life” fundraiser benefitted Stop Soldier Suicide—a civilian not-for-profit organisation dedicated to preventing soldier suicide by bringing free mental health care to U.S. service members and veterans and raising awareness about soldier suicide.
Stop Soldier Suicide was co-founded by Brian Kinsella, a former U.S. Army captain who will be joining Goldman Sachs. He previously worked as an energy sector specialist at BNP Paribas.
Every day, one active duty soldier and 22 veterans take their own lives. It’s a growing epidemic and Kinsella believes that it’s unacceptable.
“And in the active Army, the primary cause of death is not vehicular accidents or combat- it is suicide. In fact, more soldiers on active duty died by their own hand in 2012, than died in combat…Unacceptable,” he said in a speech last night.
The event was hosted by Derek Wallis, who previously worked at Soros Fund Management and now is the head trader at Marlowe LP. Wallis has been hosting these events on the Intrepid to benefit military veteran related non-profits for the last few years. Sponsors of the event included, Knight Capital, Liquidnet and Brean.
With tickets costing $150 and all proceeds going to the cause, guests were able to imbibe on cocktails from a four-hour long open bar, listen to music, participate in both live and silent auctions and dance the night away.
It’s estimated that more than 1,500 people were in attendance last night. You can do the maths, but it probably raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for a very important cause.
In case you missed it, we’ve included some highlights in the slides that follow.
Here we are at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. The ship is a must-see and it's an excellent venue for a fundraiser.
And there was a live auction as well. We met some folks who were excited about the trip to Italy they won.
The museum was such a cool venue. A lot of guests posed for photo-ops on the Intrepid. From left to right: Valerie Reimer (Business Insider) Veronica Norling (Song Circle) and Kaitlyn Kim (Business Insider)
The fundraiser also benefitted Stop Soldier Suicide's partner organisation Carolina Patriot Rovers, which provides free psychiatric service dogs for veterans who suffer from PTSD or Traumatic Brain Injury. This adorable golden retriever was really popular amongst the guests.
This great group of New York Fire Department firefighters greeted us at the event. From left to right: Lenny Mendez, Omar Barriga, Stephen Madurski, James Sicilian, Patrick Ward, Gerard Siani, Dave Markal and Rocky Raimondi
The American Bombshells, a vocal trio dedicated to fundraising and lifting the spirits of wounded veterans, performed 'Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.' (L to R) Rayna Von Tosh, Ali Kat and Lolly Rose.
Brian Kinsella, a former U.S. Army captain, is the CEO of Stop Soldier Suicide gave his remarks at the event.
'We are still a nation at war and it is important to remember those still serving overseas. As we bring home the last of our soldiers, we must remember that our generation will be judged by the way we take care of our troops coming home, and embracing them to become thriving members of our communities.'
(Left to Right) Mandy Drury (anchor, CNBC), Jon Jefferies (director, Stifel, Nicolaus) Rory Murray (Discovery Capital) and Dave Lutz (managing director, Stifel, Nicolaus)
Boris Jeanne (BNP Paribas), Harrison Richter (BNP Paribas), country singer Sean Mettler, Julia Steiman and Michael Vetrick
(Left to Right) Colin Mahoney (BTIG), Kerry Kirk (RMK Maritime), Jenn Blackford and Divya Narendra (CEO, SumZero)
Of course, all of the fun onboard the Intrepid was for a much bigger cause — stopping soldier suicide. Learn more in the video from Stop Soldier Suicide below:
