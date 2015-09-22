Here's how to stop people from using your Netflix account beyond changing your password

Madison Malone Kircher

It’s no secret that Netflix accounts are shared between family members and friends. However, you can only have up to five users on any account.

Once you max out, you run the risk of not being able to use your own account. If you’ve reached capacity on your own subscription, it might be time to ask your Netflix-mooching friends to kindly stop watching “Friends,” and log out of your account.

If that doesn’t work, Netflix has a feature that lets you remotely log out everybody currently using your account.

Here’s how to kick people off your Netflix account.

Log into your Netflix account.

Netflix screenshotNetflix

Cursor over your account name in the upper right-hand corner of the screen and click “manage profiles” from the drop-down menu.

Netflix screenshotNetflix

On your account page, click “Sign out of all devices.”

Netflix screenshot how toNetflix

Next, you’ll be prompted to sign your Netflix account out of all devices currently using it. Click the blue “Sign Out” button once.

Netflix sign out screenshotNetflix

That’s it. You’ll see a green banner informing you that you’ve been signed out of all devices. It can take up to eight hours to take effect, so you might have to be a little patient.

Neflix sign out stepNetflix

Netflix also recommends you change your password, to ensure that no one can sign back into your account.

