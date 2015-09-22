Here's how to stop people from using your Netflix account beyond changing your password

It’s no secret that Netflix accounts are shared between family members and friends. However, you can only have up to five users on any account.

Once you max out, you run the risk of not being able to use your own account. If you’ve reached capacity on your own subscription, it might be time to ask your Netflix-mooching friends to kindly stop watching “Friends,” and log out of your account.

If that doesn’t work, Netflix has a feature that lets you remotely log out everybody currently using your account.

Here’s how to kick people off your Netflix account.

Log into your Netflix account.

Cursor over your account name in the upper right-hand corner of the screen and click “manage profiles” from the drop-down menu.

On your account page, click “Sign out of all devices.”

Next, you’ll be prompted to sign your Netflix account out of all devices currently using it. Click the blue “Sign Out” button once.

That’s it. You’ll see a green banner informing you that you’ve been signed out of all devices. It can take up to eight hours to take effect, so you might have to be a little patient.

Netflix also recommends you change your password, to ensure that no one can sign back into your account.

NOW WATCH: 5 Netflix tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.