Here's How To Get Your IPhone's Background To Stop Moving In IOS 7

Caroline Moss

iOS 7 came in like a wrecking ball, and while many users embraced the changes, others weren’t so easily swayed.

One of the biggest complaints was that the battery life seemed to be draining faster and faster. A reason for this is the “Parallax” feature. This is what makes your iPhone’s background move when you move the phone, and turning it off may help you save a bit of battery life.

Here’s how to do it:

Tap Settings

Settings iPhoneScreenshot

Choose “General”

General Settings iOS 7Screenshot

In “Accessibility” Choose “Reduce Motion”

IOS7

Screenshot

And then turn “Reduce Motion” to green

Reduce MotionScreenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple ios 7 sai-us