Here's How To Get Your IPhone's Background To Stop Moving In IOS 7

iOS 7 came in like a wrecking ball, and while many users embraced the changes, others weren’t so easily swayed.

One of the biggest complaints was that the battery life seemed to be draining faster and faster. A reason for this is the “Parallax” feature. This is what makes your iPhone’s background move when you move the phone, and turning it off may help you save a bit of battery life.

Here’s how to do it:

Tap Settings

Choose “General”

In “Accessibility” Choose “Reduce Motion”

Screenshot

And then turn “Reduce Motion” to green

