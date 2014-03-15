How To Turn Off The IPhone Settings That Can Make You Sick

Of all the issues that people had with iOS 7 when it came out last year, few seemed as pressing as the fact that the new motion blur and parallax effects were actually making people feel sick.

Apple was quick to jump on the issue, making many of the effects optional in settings and speeding up the animations that happen when you change apps or go to the home screen.

But many people still weren’t happy with the results — the animations were still too slow, and the transitions between screens when you turned them off were kind of jarring.

Thankfully, the recently released iOS 7.1 update seems to have fixed both of those issues. The latest animations are noticeably faster than under 7, and a subtle new fade animation makes transitioning around iOS much smoother for those who turn off motion effects.

If you get any kind of motion sickness or nausea, Apple has pretty much eliminated all of the drawbacks from turning off iOS’ default motion effects.

Here’s how to do it:

Open up “Settings” on your iPhone and click on the “General” menu.

Within the “General” menu, tap on “Accessibility.”

In “Accessibility,” tap on “Reduce Motion.”

Tap on “Reduce Motion” again so that its switch becomes green. You’re all set!

