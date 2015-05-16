Inside the 'Be Marlboro' parties Philip Morris throws for teenagers -- but doesn't want you to know about

Smoking is deadly, but Philip Morris International and Marlboro still want to push its tobacco products onto trendy and attractive teenagers around the world.

The company does so by throwing “Be Marlboro” parties in over 60 countries to promote the brand using sex, fun, and risk-taking, a spokesperson for the non-profit Tobacco-Free Kids.

The parties are not held in the United States.

You can sign a petition to stop Marlboro, and these parties, here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.