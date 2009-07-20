- Stop investing in the Internet [WSJ]
- AOL hasn’t decided Platform-A’s fate yet [PaidContent]
- Kim Partoll is AOL COO and Ted Cahall is CTO [PaidContent]
- Carl Icahn wants a Microsoft-Yahoo search deal, still [Reuters]
- Forget Playdom, Playfish is $100 million app-maker Zynga’s biggest rival [TechCrunch]
- BlackBerry and Apple own 3% market share, but 35% of operating profits in mobile phones [WSJ]
- Twitter might send you 500% more traffic than you think [SEL]
- Biz Stone is selling his house [Valleywag]
- Want to find marijuana? There’s an app for that [Mashable]
- Google apps could cost Microsoft shareholders $18 billion [TMT Analysts]
