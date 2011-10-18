Stop 'Insecurity Work' From Eating Up Your Workday

Fast Company has a video out today describing “insecurity work” and all the ways it can hamper productivity.



Back in the day, reports on site metrics and user engagement used to be emailed to us monthly. Today, however, all this information is right at our fingertips. We can check it on Twitter, on email, etc. After a while, it’s pretty distracting.

Check out the video below to learn how you can optimise your time at work. Delegation and compartmentalization are key.



