STOP CHEATING: Fitango Helps You Stick To Your Goals

Fitango is a startup that wants to be the definitive online source for self-improvement.Founder Dov Biran started the company after a personal trainer told him to track his diet in a journal. Biran couldn’t believe the trainer didn’t have an effective way to track things online, so he built his own system.



Fitango sells “Actionplans” that range in price from free to $10. The plans cover topics like weight loss, language learning, raising children, and job skills. and experts in each field create the plans.

Parinda Muley, VP of Business Development, told us, “Our CEO did a lot of research on what drives people to achieve their goals. One factor was having community support. We embedded lots of social elements into Fitango site for peer pressure.”

In this case, it’s good peer pressure.

Muley said, “If you know you’re going to cheat and not stick to it, you can assign someone, a friend or family member, as a motivator. That person has full visibility to what you’re doing. They can nag you, they can reward you, they can send you comments.”

Users find the plan they want and customise it, selecting the start date, which days to work on the plan according to their schedule, and can even link it to their calendars.

The site currently serves 6,500 users. Future updates will enable users to interact in realtime with experts via text-based chat and video.

