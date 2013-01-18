CHART OF THE DAY: Stop Calling iPads 'Mobile' Devices

In November 2010, Facebook held an event at its headquarters to talk about new mobile products.



After the presentation, a reporter asked Mark Zuckerberg why there was no talk of a Facebook iPad app. At that point, the iPad was only a few months old, but it was already a phenomenon. Facebook hadn’t yet rolled out an app.

“iPad’s not mobile, next question,” said Zuckerberg to laughs from the audience. He followed up saying, “It’s not mobile, it’s a computer, it’s a different thing.”

Apple had successfully marketed the lightweight, portable iPad as a mobile device. So the reporters in the room were incredulous that Zuckerberg didn’t call the iPad a mobile gadget.

Two years later, it’s clear that Zuckerberg was right. The iPad isn’t any more of a mobile gadget than a MacBook Air. The iPad is just a PC.

As you can see in this chart from our Death of the PC presentation, over 90% of tablet usage is done right inside the home.

People need to stop calling the iPad, and other tablets, mobile devices. They’re home PCs that are a little easier to carry around.

