The World's First Personal Finance Museum Looks Pretty Incredible

Photo: The Savings Museum

At the Museo del Riparmio in Turin, Italy, you won’t find fine art, prehistoric remains or artifacts from past civilizations. This museum is all about personal finance. The goal of the museum is to distill complex financial subjects (hello, retirment planning!) in a fun and engaging way that appeals to grown-ups and kids. The exhibits are highly interactive, and from what we can tell, it looks pretty awesome.



The museum is sectioned into five different rooms. Here’s a run down of what you’ll find once you get there:

Know

Your first stop in the museum is a history lesson. But this isn’t dullsville. The ‘Know’ room functions much like a timeline, taking you from the development of money in ancient civilizations all the way through the to current global financial system.

Tell

Here, Dante, Moliere, Shakespeare and Hemingway all stop by to tell guests about their personal triumphs and failures with money. They’ll also discuss their assets, debt, savings, greed, usury, and loans.

Photo: The Savings Museum

Dream

In this area, visitors get to kick back and watch popular movies revolving around money. Think of it like a course in financial pop culture.

Learn

This is where the real learning goes down. Financial experts and museum mascots give presentations that explain how financial instruments, financial protection, investing and other things work.

Experiment

By the time you get to this room, you’ll be ready to let off some steam. Do it by playing some interactive financial games to reinforce what you’ve already learned.

DON’T MISS: How a personal finance expert books a trip to Ireland >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.