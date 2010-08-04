Stop Blaming The U.S. For The Housing Bubble

The presumption that the housing bubble was an American event now has little foundation.



Ambrose Evans-Pritchard has a new piece in The Telegraph detailing the existence of a trans-Atlantic housing bubble, rather than a U.S. centric bubble that many commentators have focused on.

Pritchard cites a graph from the IMF, recently released in a report on the French economy. The graph shows that U.S. home prices were moving higher with their European counterparts throughout the last decade, but that they have experienced a much more serious, and realistic, fall than their European peers.

Right now countries like Spain and Italy are refusing to be honest about how far their housing prices need to fall, while the U.S. has been far ahead.

Notably, French home prices moved highest during this period, with German prices actually falling.

From the IMF (via The Telegraph):

