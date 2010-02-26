Why Blaming China For Unfair Trade Falls On Deaf Ears





This chart from China Daily, shows just how tiny China’s trade surplus has become. It amounted to just $173 billion in the last twelve months, which sounds like a lot but is actually just 4% of the country’s 4.33 trillion GDP. This could even get smaller if current trends continue.



[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b877aab7f8b9ae26f300000/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Chart" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

This shows how from a Chinese perspective arguments about unfair trade seem ridiculous these days. Germany, for example had a trade surplus of about $184 billion (136.1 billion euros) in 2009, amounting to 5% of its $3.65 trillion GDP.

