There Are Three Kinds Of Genius That Corporate America Can't Handle

There are three types of “geniuses” in the world — and we just can’t figure out how to employ them.



That’s according to Dave Logan, who wrote about why geniuses don’t have jobs for CBS Moneywatch.

We often spurn geniuses in the corporate setting because, apart from their raw brainpower, geniuses can be unprofessional, stubborn, and generally difficult to be around.

Logan breaks it down the three types:

The first type — let’s call them “gregarious geniuses” — have an opinion about everything and don’t suffer fools (and there are lots of fools in management, so they are often the power structure in companies). And in some area, they have clarity that lets them see through steel. I know gregarious geniuses that can spot a company’s strategic flaw so quickly that you wonder if they’ve been hacking the executives’ emails. And their presentation of the problem implies that everyone involved in setting the initial strategy is an idiot and we should bring back the rack as the only legitimate method of punishment for such epic stupidity.

…

The second category is the “isolated genius.” They are at the opposite end of the extroversion continuum, choosing to say so little, making people wonder if they can actually talk. They are usually attracted to technical problems. They don’t like teams, and they would rather do work than report on status. When they talk, they do so like an encyclopedia conveys information. Emails get no response or one-word answers.

…

The third type is the “unpredictable genius.” A less kind word would be “unstable.” On their good days, they seem like ideal executives — able to take lots of views into account, plot the best course forward, and exude so much energy, the lights are brighter when they’re in the room. On their bad days, they are moody, unresponsive, slow, and pessimistic.

But we all need geniuses on our team. After all, even a sociopath can bring in major revenue.

Logan says we need to have a better idea of how to manage geniuses by 1) having conversations about the ground rules and never giving geniuses a free pass and 2) setting clear development goals.

