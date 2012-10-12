STEP BY STEP: How To Disable The New Ad Tracking Technology On Your iPhone

It’s no surprise that advertisers can track your every move on your iPhone. But if you have an iPhone 5 or an Apple gadget running iOS 6, you can prevent advertisers from gaining access to your personal information.



Watch below to find out how you can get advertisers to stop tracking your iPhone:

Produced by William Wei

Click here to see the process in pictures>

And Don’t Miss:

• These iPhone Headphone Tricks Will Make Your Life Much Easier

• A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Use Pinterest

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.