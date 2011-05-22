The 16 Strongest Banks In The World

Photo: AP

The world’s banking strength is shifting from the west to the east, and that’s been confirmed by Bloomberg’s most recent rankings.The biggest winner this year is Singapore, which holds three of the top 10 spots on the list. Only one American bank makes the top 10, and it’s not one of the country’s big four firms. Further, Canada’s banks also make a big rally, with two in the top 5.



We’ve highlighted the top 16 firms, their headquarter locations, and who’s in charge.

Bloomberg calculates their rankings utilising a composite score, based on the ratios of Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, non-performing assets to total assets, loan loss reserves to non-performing assets, deposits to funding, and costs to revenue.

#16 Citigroup Citigroup is headquartered in New York and its CEO is Vikram Pandit. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 12.9 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 1.1 Costs to revenue: 55.7 Source: Bloomberg #15 Standard Chartered Standard Chartered is headquartered in London and its CEO is Peter A. Sands. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 14 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 0.9 Costs to revenue: 56.6 Source: Bloomberg #14 JP Morgan Chase JP Morgan Chase is headquartered in New York and its CEO is Jamie Dimon. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 12.1 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 0.8 Costs to revenue: 53.6 Source: Bloomberg #13 Credit Suisse Credit Suisse is headquartered in Zurich and its CEO is Brady Dougan. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 17.2 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 0.2 Costs to revenue: 74.7 Source: Bloomberg #12 Toronto-Dominion Bank Toronto-Dominion Bank is headquartered in Toronto and its CEO is W. Edmund Clark. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 12.2 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 0.6 Costs to revenue: 62.2 Source: Bloomberg #11 Banco Santander Brasil Banco Santander Brasil is headquartered in Sao Paulo and its CEO is Marcial Portela. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 22.1 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 1.6 Costs to revenue: 63 Source: Bloomberg #10 BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) is headquartered in Hong Kong and its chairman is Xiao Gang. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 11.3 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 0.1 Costs to revenue: 49.2 Source: Bloomberg #9 UBS UBS is headquartered in Zürich and Basel and its CEO is Oswald Grübel. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 17.8 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 0.1 Costs to revenue: 78.5 Source: Bloomberg #8 Banco Bradesco Banco Bradesco is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil and its CEO is Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 15.1 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 0.9 Costs to revenue: 71.1 Source: Bloomberg #7 Fifth Third Bancorp Fifth Third Bancorp is headquartered in Cincinnati and its CEO is Kevin Kabat. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 13.9 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 2 Costs to revenue: 62.4 Source: Bloomberg #6 United Overseas Bank United Overseas Bank is headquartered in Singapore and its CEO is Wee Ee Cheong. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 15.3 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 1.2 Costs to revenue: 47.4 Source: Bloomberg #5 DBS Group Holdings DBS Group Holdings has its headquarters in Singapore and its CEO is Piyush Gupta. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 15.1 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 1.1 Costs to revenue: 42 Source: Bloomberg #4 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is headquartered in Toronto and its CEO is Gerald T. McCaughey. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 13.9 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 0.5 Costs to revenue: 57.9 Source: Bloomberg #3 National Bank of Canada National Bank of Canada is headquartered in Montreal and its CEO is Louis Vachon. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 14 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 0.3 Costs to revenue: 65.3 Source: Bloomberg #2 Svenska Handelsbanken Svenska Handelsbanken is headquartered in Stockholm and its CEO is Pär Boman. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 16.5 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 0.1 Costs to revenue: 48 Source: Bloomberg #1 Oversea-Chinese Banking Oversea-Chinese Banking is headquartered in Singapore and its CEO is David Philbrick Conner. Ratio of tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets: 16.3 Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets: 0.5 Costs to revenue: 43.7 Source: Bloomberg Now that you've seen the strongest banks, see if employees like working for them... The 25 Best Banks To Work For >

