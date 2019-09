<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Archaeological researchers in England have discovered evidence of new hidden monuments near the prehistoric site of Stonehenge, the ancient Briton site built sometime between 3,000 and 1,600 BC, raising new possibilities about what the monument may have been used for. Produced By Reuters and Matt Johnston. Follow BI Video: On Facebook

