A beer hotel is opening in California

Facebook/Stone Brewing/Hamann Companies Renderings of the hotel, set to open in early 2018.

Beer travel is a real thing.

With events like The Great American Beer Festival, which attracted 60,000 attendees last year, popular beer trails popping up from Colorado to Virginia, and the rise of cities like Bend, Oregon, a small town with 22 breweries, more and more people around the US are tailoring their travels around local brews.

San Diego-based Stone Brewing, the 10th largest craft brewer in the US, is cashing in on this trend by opening up a hotel. Make that “brewery hotel.”

The brewery, most well known for their Stone Pale Ale and Arrogant Bastard IPA, is working with Untitled Hospitality to open a hotel in Escondido, California. It is estimated to cost $26 million, have 99 rooms, and is planning to open in early 2018.

A bar-style lobby and growler room service are in the works, and plans include a 10,000 square-foot rooftop garden and pool deck, as well as beers brewed specially for guests. The hotel will also be right by the huge Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens, which opened in 2013.

According to a press release, “An inlay on the hotel’s driveway artistically displays beer flowing from a tap at the top of the driveway down to Citracado Parkway. Alongside rare historical Stone memorabilia, the watchful eye of the gargoyle will be discretely on guard throughout the hotel, and Stone beers will be available upon a moment’s notice.”

Sounds like beer nerd paradise.

Further, the press release states “In addition to the normally incredibly wide array of Stone beers that will be on tap, archive special release beers and unique casks will be periodically tapped at the three on-site bars.”

