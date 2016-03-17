Stoli plans to start selling gluten-free vodka

Stoli Gluten Free is hitting the market in April, thanks to a growing interest in gluten-free diets.

The new vodka makes Stoli Group the first large, established, and international vodka brand to label itself gluten-free, reports Reuters. The vodka will be made from 88% corn and 12% buckwheat.

One in five consumers is trying to include more gluten-free options in their diet, according to Stoli Group USA CEO Patrick Piana. More than one in four of these consumers are not doing so due to the autoimmune disorder Celiac disease, but because they “feel better doing it.”

While Stoli is the first certified gluten-free brand, vodka in general tends to not have gluten. The National Institutes of Health even says that distilled alcoholic beverages are safe to drink if you’re gluten free.

However, if you’re super sensitive to gluten cross-contamination, some sources recommend avoiding alcohol that uses gluten grains. For these sensitive souls, Stoli Gluten Free might be a great addition to cocktail hour — though not essential for most of the 25% of consumers looking to cut down on gluten.

While gluten-free liquor is still a niche market, demand for gluten-free foods reached $3.3 billion worldwide in 2015, according to Euromonitor International.

NOW WATCH: Drinking coffee could reverse some of the damage caused by alcohol



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.