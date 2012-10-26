What It Looks Like When You Mix A Drink In Zero Gravity [TODAY'S AD BRIEF]

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Perhaps inspired by Red Bull pulling off stunts really high up in the air, Stoli decided to send a mixologist to the edge of space too. Rokkan helped create the stunt in which a specially made Boeing 727 took a mixologist up to make the first ever zero gravity drink. Watch what happened in the video above.

Publicis saw third quarter revenues bump up 14.7 per cent with organic growth of 2 per cent. The company had Q3 revenue of 1.6 billion euros. But for Europe, except for Russia and Turkey, the organic growth went down 3.6 per cent.

Interpublic’s organic revenue decreased 0.9 per cent in Q3, although the first nine months’ organic revenue increased 0.8 per cent. Third quarter revenue was $1.67 billion.

Hershey is expanding its ad expenses for the fourth quarter from 13 to 15 per cent due to big candy spending holidays. One candy that’s getting extra attention is Rolo, which will be advertised for the first time in 25 years.

Hyundai and INNOCEAN USA created a line of “Sympathy Cards” for the four cars that the Genesis Coupe R-Spec beat in a recent track test. “Nothing expresses emotion quite like a greeting card,” the company said. The cards will appear in Automobile Magazine, Car and Driver, Road & Track, and Autoweek.

Mark Lawson, a BBH NY alum, is now a creative director at Mortar in SF.

Steve Whittier, the creative director on the Nike account, is officially done with R/GA and is swapping the “agency for the digital age.”

In other agency news, executive CD Dave Clemans is no longer at Taxi NY.

