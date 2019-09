Min-Jin Kym performs on stage. Pic: www.min-jin.com

South Korean-born violinist Min-Jim Kym was eating food at a Pret A Manger when she noticed her extremely valuable violin had been taken.Min-Jim’s 304-year-old Stradivarius violin was valued at $1.9 million. Also stolen were two bows, worth nearly $100,000.



Read the rest at Sky News >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.