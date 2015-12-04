This guy filmed himself in a stolen Porsche before he crashed it and got arrested

Following a home invasion, one amateurish thief decided to film himself stealing a car, and police in Gloucestershire, UK, released the footage.

Jamie Lee Sharp, 25, filmed himself driving away in a stolen car before crashing it into a wall and getting arrested. He was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing the car, a TV, a wallet, and additional items from a house in January, The Guardian reports.

“Hey babe, do you like the Porsche that I’m driving right now? Huh? You like that Porsche? Keys, obviously, I’m the driver, look,” Sharp can be heard saying in the video. “I’m in a Porsche Boxster now look, hear the revs. I’m in a Porsche Boxster. Anyway, yeah, I’m driving. It’s my friend’s car innit. But I just picked up a telly innit. It’s mine babe, obviously, come on. Got links, you know me.”

Sharp’s accomplice, James Honeywell, was sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Kristen Griffin

