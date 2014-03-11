Officials Identify Stolen Passport Holder As Iranian Man With No Terror Link

Malaysian police said Tuesday they had identified one of two men who boarded a missing Malaysian jet with fake passports as a 19-year-old Iranian believed to be seeking to emigrate to Germany.

“We believe he is not likely to be a member of any terror group and we believe he was trying to migrate to Germany,” said Malaysia’s national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar.

Khalid said authorities had not yet identified the other man.

