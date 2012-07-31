40% Of The Things Stolen In New York City Are Apple Gadgets

Careful! You’re basically waving cash around.

Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal’s Rolfe Winkler wrote a hair-raising story about how he chased after some guy who grabbed his date’s iPad on the subway–only to get his jaw broken by an accomplice.That incidident prompted a story on the “iCrime” that is sweeping the country, in which people are being mugged, beaten up, and even killed for their gadgets.



The cops call it “Apple picking.”

And now, via Suzanne Kelly at CNN (and Paul Kedrosky), comes this extraordinary statistic from New York City police commissioner Ray Kelly:

40% of the items stolen in New York City are Apple gadgets

Yikes.

Using your iPhone in public really is like waving cash around.

