There's Only One High-End Vacuum Cleaner Retail Thieves Want To Steal

The high-end vacuum cleaners made by Dyson have become a major target in retail thefts reports The Daily’s M.L. Nestel.Multiple cases around the country have occurred where members of organised retail crime have targeted stores specifically for Dyson vacuums, leaving all other brands of vacuums and other merchandise behind.



The Dyson vacuums list for as high as $649.00 for the DC28 Animal and can sell for around $300 when being resold, whether online or in physical stores.

The Dyson vacuums are especially desirable for crooks because they are much lighter and easier to carry than other goods that have similar price potential.

In April, Kansas City security cameras caught one thief walking away with 100 Dyson vacuums, which if sold for $200 each would bring in about $20,000 for the crook.

We went on Craigslist and there were plenty of Dysons being advertised as “still in the box” for sale, with no note of where they came from.

According to a recent report by the National Retail Foundation, high-end vacuums were one of the most stolen retail products in the United States in 2012.

