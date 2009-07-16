Twitter's Stolen Docs Forecast $140 Million Revenues In 2010

According to stolen documents obtained by TechCrunch, Twitter forecasted $46 million of operating profit on $140 million in revenues by the end of 2010.



In a blog post, Twitter cofounder Biz Stone confirmed the documents are legit, but says they are out-of-date and were never considered official.

Biz writes, “Obviously, these docs are not polished or ready for prime time and they’re certainly not revealing some big, secret plan for taking over the world.”

TechCrunch didn’t publish the full spreadsheet, but says it put Twitter’s 2013 revenues at $1.54 billion on 1 billion users, 5,200 employees with $111 million in net earnings.

Here’s the chart as TechCrunch published it.

Click here to see other leaked Twitter documents

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.