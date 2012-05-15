10% Of All Corvettes Built In The Last 30 Years Have Been Stolen

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

The Chevrolet Corvette has long been the premier American sports car. With great looks and brutal power, it is also one of the best performance bargains on the market.And it seems it is one of the most stolen cars on the road today.



According to a new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, over 90,000 Corvettes have been stolen since 1981.

Chevrolet built 863,000 in that same time period.

The research starts at 1981 as that is the year that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration standardized vehicle identification numbers and reporting practices.

The most stolen year was 1984, the first year of the fourth generation car. There were 51,547 Vettes built that year, and 8,554 of them have been stolen.

And if you live in California, try not to park your Vette in a questionable neighbourhood. Over 14,000 Corvettes have been stolen in the state over the last 30 years. That’s 6,000 more than Florida, which came in second.

So if you get a Vette, be sure to park it somewhere safe…

