Someone Stole A 'Breaking Bad' Script Out Of Bryan Cranston's Car

There is a missing ‘Breaking Bad’ script floating around.

Someone couldn’t wait until the summer for the final eight episodes of “Breaking Bad.”



Last December, a man broke into actor Bryan Cranston’s car and stole a script for the hit AMC series.

Monday, authorities in Bernalillo County, N.M. arrested 29-year-old Albuquerque native Xavier Macafee on suspicion of burglary.

In addition to the script, an iPad, shoulder bag, and other personal items were stolen from Cranston’s car.

According to a spokesman for the sheriff’s department, none of the items have been returned.

There are only eight episodes of the show left.

That means, somewhere, there is a script, possibly for one of the final episodes of “Breaking Bad,” waiting to hit the Internet.

E! News reports the crime doesn’t appear to be a random act, not targeted at Cranston for his role on the series.

As for how much of the script was stolen, it’s unsure whether it was a few scenes or from an entire season.

Now in its fifth and final season, Cranston plays a science teacher turned meth cook after learning he is diagnosed with cancer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.