Stolen 66-Year-Old Premiership Flag Won By The Melbourne Demons Found On eBay

Suspicious-looking laundry… The stolen grand final flag rediscovered on eBay. Source: supplied

NSW police have recovered a 1948 VFL premiership flag, stolen from the Melbourne Demons AFL club, after it turned up on eBay for sale.

It’s 50 years since the cellar dwellers last won a premiership, so the discovery of this precious Demons relic, 14 years after it went missing, is welcome news.

The club was alerted that the stolen flag was on eBay, with a starting price of $80,000, last week and contacted both the auction site and the AFL integrity department.

Victorian and NSW Police held a joint investigation, with police raiding a property near the NSW Riverina border town of Moama last night to seize the flag.

The flag comes from an historic game featuring legendary player Norm Smith (whose name is on the medal for the best player in a grand final).

The Demons tied with Essendon in the league’s first-ever drawn Grand Final before storming home by 39 points in the replay a week later. Trophies were not presented to the Premiers until 1959, so the flag was the prize.

Police enquiries into how the flag came to be in NSW are continuing and no-one has yet been charged.

