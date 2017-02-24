LIVE: Voting in two of the most important by-elections in recent political history is about to close

- The Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland by-elections are two of the most important by-elections in recent political history.
- Polling stations close at 10 p.m. GMT. Final results are expected to arrive around 3 a.m. GMT tomorrow morning.
- Storm Doris continues to cross central and northern parts of England as strong wind and rain hit both constituencies.
Locals from the Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland constituencies have just half an hour to cast their votes for their new MP, in what is shaping up to be two of the most important by-elections in recent political history in Britain.
Both constituencies provide a significant window into Britain’s electorate right now and will provide the political parties with a litmus test for how their parties are being perceived. For example, the Copeland seat has always been held by Labour but now bookies suggest it will fall to the Conservatives.
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said last week that the result of the Stoke by-election was “absolutely fundamental” to the party’s future. UKIP was a favourite to win the seat — but not anymore.
The results, which are scheduled for 3 a.m. GMT, could be delayed if the storms cause difficulties in transporting ballot papers.
9.30 P.M. — WELCOME TO BUSINESS INSIDER’S LIVE BLOG ON THE STOKE AND COPELAND BY-ELECTIONS
We have on-the-ground reporting extending way into the early hours of tomorrow morning. Polling stations close at 10 p.m. which will lift restrictions on what can be reported.
For now, here are the main candidates for both constituencies:
Copeland candidates
Michael Guest – Independent
Rebecca Hanson – Liberal Democrats
Trudy Harrison – Conservatives
Roy Ivinson – Independent
Jack Lenox – Green Party
Fiona Mills – UKIP
Gillian Troughton – Labour
Stoke-on-Trent Central candidates
Mohammed Yaqub Akram – Independent
Zulfiqar Ali – Liberal Democrats
Jack Brereton – Conservatives
The Incredible Flying Brick – Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Adam Colclough – Green Party
Godfrey Davies – Christian Peoples Alliance
Barbara Fielding – Independent
David Furness – British National Party Local People First
Paul Nuttall – UKIP
Gareth Snell – Labour
