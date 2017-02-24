LIVE: Voting in two of the most important by-elections in recent political history is about to close

PA Ukip leader Paul Nuttall (left) arriving to cast his vote at The Willows Primary School polling station in Stoke as voting gets underway in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election.

The Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland by-elections are two of the most important by-elections in recent political history.

Polling stations close at 10 p.m. GMT. Final results are expected to arrive around 3 a.m. GMT tomorrow morning.

Storm Doris continues to cross central and northern parts of England as strong wind and rain hit both constituencies.

Locals from the Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland constituencies have just half an hour to cast their votes for their new MP, in what is shaping up to be two of the most important by-elections in recent political history in Britain.

Both constituencies provide a significant window into Britain’s electorate right now and will provide the political parties with a litmus test for how their parties are being perceived. For example, the Copeland seat has always been held by Labour but now bookies suggest it will fall to the Conservatives.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said last week that the result of the Stoke by-election was “absolutely fundamental” to the party’s future. UKIP was a favourite to win the seat — but not anymore.

The results, which are scheduled for 3 a.m. GMT, could be delayed if the storms cause difficulties in transporting ballot papers.

9.30 P.M. — WELCOME TO BUSINESS INSIDER’S LIVE BLOG ON THE STOKE AND COPELAND BY-ELECTIONS

We have on-the-ground reporting extending way into the early hours of tomorrow morning. Polling stations close at 10 p.m. which will lift restrictions on what can be reported.

For now, here are the main candidates for both constituencies:

Copeland candidates

Michael Guest – Independent

Rebecca Hanson – Liberal Democrats

Trudy Harrison – Conservatives

Roy Ivinson – Independent

Jack Lenox – Green Party

Fiona Mills – UKIP

Gillian Troughton – Labour

Stoke-on-Trent Central candidates

Mohammed Yaqub Akram – Independent

Zulfiqar Ali – Liberal Democrats

Jack Brereton – Conservatives

The Incredible Flying Brick – Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Adam Colclough – Green Party

Godfrey Davies – Christian Peoples Alliance

Barbara Fielding – Independent

David Furness – British National Party Local People First

Paul Nuttall – UKIP

Gareth Snell – Labour

