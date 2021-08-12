These are the most popular sneakers on resale sites – and how much you can make for each one

The sneaker resale industry is bigger than ever, valued at some $60 million, and experts say it’s only getting bigger. Sneakerheads looking to score rare and exclusive heat turn to platforms like StockX which serves as a guiding light for original pricing, resale value, and price volatility.
StockX works as a middle man for sellers and customers, and the company authenticates all sneakers before selling them. In the world of sneakers, having authentic shoes is everything. But Stock X doesn’t stop at authentication, the company also gives real-time stats on each sneaker, giving it a real stock market feel.
These are the top 20 most resold sneakers on StockX, according to data compiled Uswitch.
1. adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Black Red (2017/2020)
First up on our list is the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Black Red which resold 70,555 times on StockX.
Original retail price:$243.61
Average resell price:$286.56
2. Jordan 11 Retro Jubilee 25th Anniversary
Coming in at number two is the Jordan 11 Retro Jubilee 25th Anniversary with 69,440 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $220
Average resell price: $207.27
3. Nike Air Force 1 Low White ’07
Number three is the Nike Air Force 1 Low White ’07 with 59,527 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $117.81
Average resell price: $76.51
4. Jordan 1 Retro High Dark Mocha
Number four is the Jordan 1 Retro High Dark Mocha with 50,786 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $170
Average resell price: $299.07
5. Jordan 4 Retro Fire Red (2020)
Number five is the Jordan 4 Retro Fire Red (2020) with 47,108 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $200
Average resell price: $198.92
6. Jordan 5 Retro Raging Bull Red (2021)
Number six is the Jordan 5 Retro Raging Bull Red (2021) with 46,953 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $190
Average resell price: $190.57
7. Nike Dunk Low Retro White Black
Number seven is the Nike Dunk Low Retro White Black with 45,197 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $110
Average resell price: $196.14
8. Jordan 1 Retro High White University Blue Black
Number eight is the Jordan 1 Retro High White University Blue Black with 39,080 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $170
Average resell price: $308.81
9. Jordan 1 Mid Banned (2020)
Number nine is the Jordan 1 Mid Banned (2020) with 34,761 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $115
Average resell price: $111.28
10. Jordan 1 Retro High Silver Toe (W)
Number ten is the Jordan 1 Retro High Silver Toe (W) with 31,177 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $170
Average resell price: $190.57
11. Jordan 12 Retro Black University Gold
Number eleven is the Jordan 12 Retro Black University Gold with 30,793 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $190
Average resell price: $175.27
12. Jordan 1 Mid Chicago Toe
Number twelve is the Jordan 1 Mid Chicago Toe with 30,227 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $115
Average resell price: $146.06
13. Jordan 4 Retro University Blue
Number thirteen is the Jordan 4 Retro University Blue with 26,755 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $200
Average resell price: $262.91
14. Jordan 1 Retro High Shadow 2.0
Number fourteen is the Jordan 1 Retro High Shadow 2.0, with 25,949 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $170
Average resell price: $178.05
15. Adidas Yeezy Slide Pure
Number fifteen is the Adidas Yeezy Slide Pure with 25,875 slides resold.
Original retail price: $55
Average resell price: $146.06
16. Jordan 5 Retro What The
Number sixteen is the Jordan 5 Retro What The with 23,622 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $220
Average resell price: $185.01
17. Adidas Yeezy Slide Resin
Number seventeen is the Adidas Yeezy Slide Resin with 22,687 slides resold.
Original retail price: $55
Average resell price: $133.54
18. Nike Dunk Low White Black (2021) (W)
Number eighteen is the Nike Dunk Low White Black (2021) (W) with 21,724 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $100
Average resell price: $178.05
19. Jordan 1 Mid Carbon Fiber All-Star (2021)
Number nineteen is the Jordan 1 Mid Carbon Fiber All-Star (2021) with 19,998 sneakers resold.
Original retail price: $125
Average resell price: $123.8
20. Jordan 1 Low Light Smoke Grey
Number twenty is the Jordan 1 Low Light Smoke Grey with 19,853 sneakers resold.