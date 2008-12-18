StockTwits Raises $800K For Twitter-fuelled Stock Community

, a Web site that organizes stock- and finance-related conversations from Twitter, has raised $800,000 in Series A financing.



Leading the round: Roger Ehrenberg’s IA Capital Partners. Other investors include NYC’s Betaworks, Fox Business pundit Eric Bolling, Wallstrip founder Howard Lindzon, World Series champ pitcher Todd Stottlemyre, and Marketwatch cofounder Bill Bishop.

Why do we like StockTwits? As Ehrenberg explains on his blog, it’s valuable to be able to access real investor commentary in real time — something Twitter does well, via a variety of access points, including the Web, text messaging, and mobile apps.

StockTwits is already working with Bloomberg to “create a filtered feed of high-value Stocktwits commentary, that can be incorporated into their already large and growing pipe of alternative content such as online news, blogs other non-traditional sources.”

Crucial: “filtered” and “high-value.” Yahoo (YHOO) Finance’s message boards, for instance, have thousands of conversations going on all the time. But few of them are worth reading — too much noise, not enough signal. If StockTwits can keep conversations relevant and intelligent, they’ll be useful.

Disclosure: Ehrenberg and Lindzon are investors in Silicon Alley Media, this site’s parent company.

